World Parkinson's Day takes place on April 11

World Parkinson's Day is Thursday, April 11 and the Tipperary Branch have organised some events to coincide with this week.

In Nenagh our Monday Club meets on Monday April 1, 8, 15 and 29 from 2pm until 4pm at the Pastoral Centre, Church Rd, Nenagh with exercises and sing along group plus tea and the 3 C's -a cuppa, chat and cakes.

On Sunday, April 7 Nenagh Support Group have a coffee morning and cake sale and afternoon tea plus a raffle for Easter Hamper and other prizes in The Pastoral Centre, Nenagh.

Donation of cakes, buns apple tarts are much appreciated, please contact Marion Burke on 087 2967296.

Funds raised will be used for development of our new project and toward the cost of upgrading the disabled toilet at Loreto House, Kenyon St, Nenagh. Your support will be greatly appreciated.

Our new Pilot Project is now underway. Following on from the success of our Monday Club we now embark on a plan which proposes to give the carer some personal time free from their duties of care.

This project will provide,on a voluntary basis, facilities where a Parkinson's patient or carer can call to Loreto House on a Thursday or Friday between the hours of 11am and 3pm or longer by arrangement to relax in a friendly atmosphere while their carer attends an appointment, does some shopping or meets with friends for lunch or a cup of coffee with peace of mind knowing that their partner is being looked after.

Rooms are on the ground floor and facilities include, reading, (mini library), playing cards, hobbies such as painting, colouring puzzles etc.,

World Parkinson's Day is April 11 and the Parkinson's Association of Ireland (PAI) and its members will hold a protest rally outside Leinster House.

PAI and its members wish to highlight the fact that the Association is one of the very few such organisations which receives no direct government funding.

On Friday, April 12, Thurles Support Group hosts an information meeting at 2pm in The Anner Hotel, Thurles with guest speaker Nicola Kavanagh PD Nurse Specialist at PAI HQ.

On show will be a DBS unit which is implanted under the skin. Meeting followed by a cuppa and chat. Contact Mary Carey on 086 3916726.

On Friday evening, April 12 Clonmel Support Group hold a charity auction from 6pm until 9pm in The Manilla Hotel Clonmel.

Please support by attending or by donating items for the auction. The auction offers a rare opportunity to purchase a painting by Harold Huberman a fellow Parkinson's patient and father of actress Amy, father in law of of the former Ireland Rugby player Brian O'Driscoll.

On Wednesday, April 17 Nenagh Support Group hosts an information meeting at 7pm in the pastoral Centre, Chrch Rd, Nenagh.

Guest Speaker is well known and respected Neurologist Dr. Helena Moore. A question and answer session will follow with a brief few minutes to talk to Dr. Moore personally with a cuppa, some cake and chat afterwards.