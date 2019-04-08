Tipperary Town orchestra to play in Bunratty Castle

The County Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra’s director Michael John Ryan is delighted to announce that the CTRYO have recently received and accepted a special invitation by Shannon Castle Heritage as ambassadors of Tipperary Town to perform a recital in the Great Hall, Bunratty Castle on Sunday, April 28, at 2.30pm.

“The County Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra is always promoting Tipperary Town and Ireland either at home or abroad and we are so honoured to be the first orchestra ever to be invited to perform a recital in this world famous Irish Castle.”

.

The CTRYO’s public performance will take place in front of guests, visitors and tourists prior to the commencement of the world renowned Bunratty Castle Medieval Banquet. The Orchestra and their families will tour the Castle and visit the Bunratty Folk Park, which is one of the most visited attractions in Ireland. Set on 26 acres, the impressive Folk Park features over thirty buildings in a ‘living village’ and rural setting; a living reconstruction of the homes and environment of the Ireland of over a century ago.

“The County Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra has five more rehearsals until the end of this season including the end of year recital,” added Michael John Ryan.

Michael John, Proprietor of The Danny Ryan School of Music and Conductor of the CTRYO recently received the highest honour of a Civic Reception at the Cashel-Tipperary Municipal Offices in Tipperary Town.

They are currently taking new membership applications for next season 2019/2020; any interested musicians can contact 062-51128, or Michael John on 087-7612533 for more details.