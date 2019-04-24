Killasmeestia community working with Irish Graveyards Surveyors to record those buried in the local area

Killasmeestia Tidy Towns are working with Irish Graveyards Surveyors to produce a map and information board, both online and in the graveyard in Killasmeestia for everyone's benefit.

We hope this will finally be the definite source of information relating all who are laid to rest in Killasmeestia for the future.

At the moment the current headstones have been collated and now members of the public will have a chance to put the record straight.

To do this we need everyone to please check the draft map in the porch of the Church of the Assumption, Killasmeestia. If you have information or corrections to the information already gathered, please fill out the alteration forms provided and leave them in the box provided by the map.

Or feel free to contact Elaine Loughman 0876411598 or Fintan Phelan 0868229160 or Irish Graveyard Surveyors on www.info@irishgraveyards.ie with your new information.

Please go to www.irishgraveyards.ie to check the full details for each plot. The draft map will be on display in the porch of the church until after Easter for your perusal and input.