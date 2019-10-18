ESB warn Tipperary homeowners following reports of 'bogus callers'

Tipperary homeowners are being warned to be extra vigilant following reports of bogus callers pretending to be staff from the ESB calling to homes in the county and asking for money for cutting down trees.

ESB Networks have said they are aware of incidents of individuals fraudulently calling to homes in areas of County Limerick and Tipperary purporting to be staff from the company.

Some incidents included individuals asking to assess trees on properties and subsequently stealing items.

Other incidents involve cutting trees and then requesting cash payment for the work.

However a spokesperson for the ESB Networks said all staff and contractors representing the company are required to carry and display their ESB Networks identification.

"ESB Networks never requests cash payments upfront for such work," they said.

ESB Networks is asking residents in these areas to be vigilant when answering the door to people proposing to be from the company and to be wary of admitting anyone into their property if in any way uneasy.

Anyone with any doubts about an individual’s identity is recommended to contact their local Garda station immediately.