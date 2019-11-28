€100,000 of drugs seized and two people arrested in Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested a man and a women in their 20s and seized approximately €100,000 of suspected cannabis and cocaine along with €2,250 cash in Lagganstown, Tipperary on November 28, 2019.

As part of Operation Overwatch, Gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Lagganstown, Golden, Co. Tipperary shortly before 10am.

During the course of the search a large quantity of suspected cannabis and a smaller quantity of cocaine was discovered in a car located on the grounds of the property. Approximately €2,250 in cash and items of drug paraphernalia were also seized during the course of the search. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A woman in her 20s was arrested at scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Thurles Garda Station

A man in his 20s was later arrested at a separate location and is also detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Thurles Garda Station.