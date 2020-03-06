Nenagh Walking Club lines up two weekend walks

Nenagh Walking Club will hold a number of walks over the coming weekend, starting on Saturday, March 7, with a hike around Flagmount in County Clare.

This has a variety of terrain and will be an approximately three hours B walk.

Meeting places are: Tesco, Nenagh, 9.30am; Ballina, 10am; Scarrif at 10.40am.

For further information, contact Donie, 087-2761442.

On Sunday, March 8, there will be a hike at Knockalough, Upperchurch.

This will be on gravel, grass and woodlands. This is a B walk of just over three hours.

Departing Kenyon Street car park at 10am and Upperchurch school at 10.40am.

For more information, contact Anne, 087-2967498.

Walking continues every Tuesday night at Tesco at 7.30pm for a 9km walk around Nenagh bypass.

Further information from Martin, 087-2562454, or Mary, 087-2265926.

The club is celebrating 20 years in existence this year and numerous events have been planned which are open to members and non-members.

Watch local press and nenaghwalk.ie for further details.