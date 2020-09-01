Ballingarry Tidy Towns litter pick along the King's River

Patrick Lydon, of “Nore Vision”, will lead a litter pick with members of Ballingarry Tidy Towns and friends on Saturday morning next on the King’s River at 11.00 am from the gates of Donie and Aileen Corcoran’s property at the former P.P.’s house. “Nore Vision” is being funded by Leader in Kilkenny/Laois/Tipperary, is a 1 year project and primarily deals with litter picking in the water-catchment area of the river Nore, of which the King’s River is a tributary. Patrick Lydon’s NoreVision is an evolving initiative for the future of the river Nore, its tributaries, the lands that drain into them and the people who live and work there, which will empower communities, through activities, to become guardians of the river. Nore Vision is working to bring together the input of interest groups, resource users, landowners, communities and the statutory sector to discuss the future of the River Nore across its catchment area. This initiative explores the relationships between mining and the rivers from all points of view, charting changing experiences, attitudes and practices and how the local water environment can be re-valued and enhanced, by linking with the active local history activities in both areas of Ballingarry and Castlecomer, and how the two areas have connected.