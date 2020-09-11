The 2020 Mullinahone Magazine is almost completed

Mens’ Shed Mullinahone have now almost completed compiling the 2020 Mullinahone Magazine which will shortly be going to the printers. As is the custom the Magazine is funded through a system of patrons that donate a minimum of €20 to become a patron. Each patron receives a “free” copy of the magazine and is listed in the magazine as a patron. With Covid-19 it is going to be more difficult to gather patronage, so a number of people have been asked to act as gatherers. These are Josephine O’Meara, Ballydonnell, Anne Tobin, Mullinoly, Chris and Anne Sheehan, Ballydavid, Des and Alice Burke, Modeshill. Patronage can be handed in to Mens’ Shed on Tuesdays between 10am and 5pm. Please adhere to Covid regulations. Do put the money in an envelope with your name on it and your name will then appear as a patron in the magazine which will be out by November 1 or thereabouts.

Thanks for your continued support.