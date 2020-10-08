Gardaí investigating after man stabbed at South East house
Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault in Waterford.
The incident happened at a house in St Herblain Park, Waterford at approximately 7.30pm on Wednesday.
A man in his 60s suffered apparent stab wounds and was taken to University Hospital Waterford with non-life threatening injuries.
A male in his 20s was arrested in relation to this incident and was taken to Waterford Garda Station. He has been released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.
