Richie & Breda Horgan Memorial South Tipperary Hospice Golf Classic

Brian Horgan event organiser of the Richie & Breda Horgan Memorial South Tipp Hospice Golf Classic presents a cheque for €27,460 to Mary Browne of South Tipp Hospice. The very popular event now in it's 7th year has raised over €102,000 in aid of the Hospice to date. A big thank you to our main sponsors whose support is greatly appreciated, the Fitzgerald Family of Tipperary Health Care, Jeff Leo of Deansgrove Clubhouse Dundrum House Hotel, DJ & Marie Butler of Butlers Centra Dundrum and Mike McCormack of McCormack's Builders Boston.