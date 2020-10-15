Gortnahoe drive in bingo all set for Saturday evening

Please note the new starting time for bingo on this Saturday night. Gates open at 4:00pm for a 5:00pm start. The joint committee of the Gortnahoe/Glengoole GAA and Gortnahoe Hall took this decision as the evenings are drawing in. Last Saturday night the Camogie and the Juvenile GAA were involved in stewarding, bingo callers and raffle sellers. The attendance each Saturday night is due to the high payout in prize money. With so few places to go nowadays it is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a night out in safe conditions. Prize money for Saturday night is over €3,500, there will be also a monster raffle for cash prizes on the night. We had lots of support from the parish last Saturday night, some were there for the first time and enjoyed the outdoor bingo. Let this be the first time to come to an outdoor bingo and at the same time you are supporting the development that is going on in the parish at present by both committees.