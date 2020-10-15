Continued development of Ballingarry GAA field

There was great activity on Saturday, October 10, 2020, as work continues on upgrading facilities and on further development of the grounds for the benefit of all who use the facility for either sporting or leisure purposes. A lot has been done in the recent past – the perimeter walkway has been upgraded and the outer fencing replaced, new and improved lighting has been installed, wheelchair access and safer access for the general public is now a reality, a new fence between the car park and the pitch is in place. Well done to all involved – keep up the good work.