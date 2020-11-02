This year the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal is going to be run differently. Due to the effects of Covid-19 restrictions, it is not possible to send gift-filled shoeboxes from Ireland this year, so we’re asking schools, families, friends, communities and businesses to #TeamUpForTeamHope by donating gift-filled shoeboxes online.

These donations will allow our network of local partners in Africa and Eastern Europe to purchase items for shoeboxes, which will then be delivered straight into the hands of children affected by poverty. Often these shoeboxes are the only gift that a child will receive at Christmas so the need is greater than ever.

If anyone has already filled shoeboxes please hold them as it is hoped to be back to normal next year.