Borris in Ossory GAA Covid-19 response

As with the previous lockdown Borris in Ossory/Kilcotton GAA club have volunteers and helpers ready to assist if anyone in our community needs any type of support with shopping for groceries, fuel and collection of prescriptions, or just a chat on the phone during the current situation with the Covid-19 virus. They are all committed to assisting anyone who needs help, particularly the elderly, those living alone and the more vulnerable members of the community. If you know of anyone who would like to avail of this service, please pass on their contact details to any of the volunteers. All HSE Guidelines and Safety measures will be adhered to, particularly in relation to social distancing, hand hygiene etc.

LIST OF VOLUNTEERS

BORRIS IN OSSORY VILLAGE - Brian Kealy 086 3547516. Ian Hanrahan 086 1301796. Ronan Kelly 087 3375525. T. J. Keenan 087 6549889. Ger. Bergin 086 3192887. Conor Bergin 087 1620097.

BALLAGHMORE - Donna Duffield 085 8486375.

DERRIN - Eoin Phelan 0866012371. Owen Drennan 087 9813560.

GREENROADS - Jimmy Daly 0879693855. Alan Drennan 087 6897765. Jackie Quinlan 087 1391136.

KNOCKAROO - John Kealy 087 6800860. Aaron Dunphy 087 1749304.

KILLASMEESTIA - Trevor Moore 0878 7562890. Eoghan Whelan 087 7386272.

KILCOKE/BALLYBROPHY - Jim Fitzpatrick 087 9578202. Sue Hickey 087 6028024. Mary Ellen Ryan 087 1246925. Colm Stapleton 0851466252.

SKEIRKE/GARRON - Michael Breen 085 2035489. Neil Foyle 085 1970618. Diarmuid Quinlan 087 1307980. Ollie Quinlan 085 2789890.