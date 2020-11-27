Mullinahone Tidy Towns committee seek additional volunteers

Work continues on the magnificent eye-catching mural on Keatings Wall at the left of the Church being artistically crafted voluntarily by local artist Jules Sharp. Many people have commented on the fabulous Kickham portrait, but have very much fallen in love with the handsome donkey and the cute little robin standing at the half door. So much can be done, when people work together in peaceful harmony to enhance their own place. With more good will and voluntary effort, a lot more could and should be done to improve our village into the future. If you have any suggestions or have any skills and/or time to spare, why not volunteer to help out by joining our Tidy Towns committee? Remember many hands make light work.