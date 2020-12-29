Covid 19 restrictions at Holycross Abbey

Due to the current Covid restrictions, Mass will be broadcast online only on the Church Services website, Monday to Saturday at 10am & Sunday at 11am (note no Saturday evening Mass).

Go to www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey or search for Church Services TV and enter Holycross Abbey in the search bar on their website. (Service times may change due to Holy Days / Funerals).

Holycross Abbey will be open for private prayer on Monday to Saturday from 11am to 6pm and Sunday from 11.30am to 6pm. Ballycahill Church will be open from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Sunday.