Bruckana Wind Farm Launches the 8th Community Gain Scheme for Tipperary

Bord na Móna has announced the launch of the eighth round of funding for its Bruckana Community Gain Scheme, which will directly support community groups, local sports clubs, and not-for-profit organisations located in the vicinity of Bruckana Wind Farm.

The wind farm site is located within the townlands of Bruckana, Rathpatrick and Baunmore in County Kilkenny; Baunaghra in County Laois; and Rullowmacjames, Derryville and Killoran in North Tipperary.

A total of €42,000 will be made available in the scheme, which aims to provide financial assistance to those groups that provide the lifeblood to the Bruckana community. Applications are now being sought from schools, sports clubs, associations, and other such groups in the locality for support for their various community-based initiatives and improvement projects.

Speaking about the launch, Enda Conaty, Wind Farm Operations Manager at Bord na Móna, commented: “A core responsibility of Bord na Móna since its inception in 1946 has been the support of our communities. When our friends and neighbours thrive, so too do we. Since the Community Gain Scheme was first launched in 2014, over €300,000 has been allocated to dozens of projects in the area around Bruckana. We’re excited that we can continue to support our communities again this year, so I would like to encourage any local groups to make an application to the scheme via our website www.bruckanawindfarm.ie.”

In order to be eligible for funding, projects must fall within one of the following five areas: Amenities; Community Facilities; Culture/Heritage; Education; and Recreation/Health. Among the groups supported to date include local schools, GAA clubs, Development Associations, Text Alert Schemes, First Responder Scheme, community facilities, and local athletic clubs. The fund is now open to receive applications until 5.00pm, Sunday 14th March 2021.

A previous recipient of the Community Gain Scheme was Moyne Athletic Club; its president, John Flynn, commented, “We have previously received funding from the scheme and it has been a huge benefit to the area. We look forward to working on many more exciting projects over the coming years”.

Bord na Móna administers each scheme and an awards committee is drawn from the local communities. This local committee decides which projects are granted financial support.

For further information on the community gain scheme fund and to apply for funding, please visit https://www.bruckanawindfarm.ie/community-gains-scheme/ or contact the Scheme Administrator on 046-9733800