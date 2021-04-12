New Inland Fisheries guide for Tipperary anglers

A new guide has been launched for Tipperary's anglers based on the seven best principles of Leave No Trace.

Anglers are custodians of our natural fisheries resource and this leaflet is a short guide for anglers on how they can minimise the impact their fishing trip can have on the environment. The guide is also a useful checklist for anyone enjoying the outdoors with the Principles being key reminders of how to reduce the effects we have on the natural world. The 7 Principles of Leave No Trace are:

Plan Ahead and Prepare

Be Considerate of Others

Respect Farm Animals and Wildlife

Travel and Camp on Durable Ground

Leave What You Find

Dispose of Waste Properly

Minimise the Effects of Fire



Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: ‘320,000 Irish people enjoy fishing in Ireland and this guide will help them with their role in protecting the environment. Anglers are important stewards over the waters they fish.

'The guide we have prepared with Leave No Trace Ireland outlines what to consider before going on an angling trip. The angling community have a role in protecting the environment they fish in and to help nurture it for future generations to enjoy our fisheries resource.’

Maura Kiely, CEO of Leave No Trace Ireland said: ‘We are delighted to team up with Inland Fisheries Ireland to launch this outdoor recreation guide for angling. We have tailored the 7 Principles of Leave No Trace to work as a checklist for anglers when they are embarking on a fishing trip.

'Anglers are caretakers over the environment they fish in and they understand the need for healthy aquatic systems for fish populations to thrive. The guide will help anglers to make decisions that will minimise any impacts on nature when fishing.’

The guide is available at fisheriesireland.ie and on the Leave No Trace Ireland website here. For more information on angling in Ireland visit www.fishinginireland.info.