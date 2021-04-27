Late Canon Owen O'Neill returned from England for burial in Cappawhite

Late Canon Owen O'Neill

Sincere sympathy is extended to the family of Canon Owen O’Neill, originally from Drumwood, Cappawhite and the Diocese of Nottingham, England, who died on April 10.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Una McGrath, Peggy Costello and Nellie Fitzgerald, sister- in-law Breda O’Neill, brother-in-law Dick Fitzgerald, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grandnieces, relatives, his good friends Fr. John Joe, Margaret Kenny and family, Bishop Patrick McKinney and all the priests of the Diocese of Nottingham, colleagues, former parishioners, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass was on Monday, April 26, in Our Lady of Fatima Church Cappawhite, followed by burial in Cappawhite Cemetery.

Sweet Jesus have mercy on

his dear soul.

Metal collection for Ayle School

If you have any tin or metal around, Francis Greiswood ia having a collection for Ayle school.

Book Reprint

The book 'Tipperary People of Great Note' by community activist, Martin Quinn, is in stock again at Ryan's Centra, Cappawhite. This book has been very well received and has been reprinted due to demand.

The book is a snapshot into the lives of 86 men and women from Tipperary town and district. Several of those featured are from Cappawhite, Donohill and Annacarty. The book is selling for €15.