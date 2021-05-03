Sadness in Gortnahoe/Glengoole at deaths of two well-known locals

The late John Maher

The death has occurred of John Maher, 2 St. Anne’s Terrace, Gortnahoe on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

John died peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Molly and Jack. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Peggy, adoring family Therese (Hayden), Triona (Queally), Yvonne (Tuohy), Jonathan and Mairead, sons-in-law Mark, Eamonn, Fergus, Jonathan’s partner Helena and Mairead’s partner Freddie, grandchildren, Eamonn Og, Cillian, Darragh and Jack, brothers Tom, Dinny, Paddy, Martin and Gerard, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

John was reposing at Doyles Funeral Home on Wednesday April 28.

Removal was on Thursday morning to The Sacred Heart Church Gortnahoe for Requiem Mass.

Burial took place immediately afterwards in Good Shepherd Cemetery. May John rest in peace.

The late Bridget (Bibi) Hayes

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bibi) Hayes Ballinastick, Glengoole on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Bridget passed away unexpectedly at her home in Ballinastick. Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Hannah Hayes.

Deeply regretted by her loving partner Pat, her loving sisters Margaret, Ann and Catherine, her loving niece Ashling, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Bridget reposed at her residence in Ballinastick on Wednesday.

Removal took place to Ss Patrick and Oliver Church Glengoole on Thursday morning for requiem Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May Bridget rest in peace.