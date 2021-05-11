Moyne-Templetuohy news round up

Public masses resumed in the parish this week with morning masses in both churches at 9.30am. Weekend masses are on Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 10am in Moyne and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 11am in Templetuohy.

Fifty people will be allowed to attend these services and we ask people to heed the advice of our stewards and public health advice. Weekend masses will continue to be streamed from our two churches via the following link – www.churchcamlive.ie - scroll down to see our parish name Moyne-Templetuohy.

Anniversary Masses

Anniversary masses this weekend: Moyne - Saturday evening –Jim Hayes and deceased members of the Hayes family, Manselstown, Sunday morning – Mixie Travers, Boulabeha and all deceased members of the Travers family. Templetuohy – Sunday morning – Fr. Stephen Carey, Templetuohy.

Irish Hospice Foundation

Lorna McGrath a Pope John Paul participant and transition year student has been growing her hair for the past three years. Lorna will now donate 10 inches to raise funds for the Irish Hospice Foundation. She has set up a donation page on www.gofundme.com and would appreciate your support.

Scoil na Maighne

Moyne N.S. recycling clothes collection will take place on Wednesday, May 19th. Clothes can be dropped in the school yard near the tower on May 19th between 7am and 11 am. Many thanks for your ongoing support.

Moyne AC

The winner of Split the Bucket for weekending May 7 was Shane O’Dwyer, Urlingford. With the easing of covid restriction from this week we would appeal to all people who come to the facility to ensure that they observe social distancing, sanitise their hands before and after touching the gates to the facility or any area within the facility. Please take away all water bottles etc when you leave and please respect our facility.

There is also a €2 charge when using the track which can be placed in the honesty box on the clubhouse wall. The facility is also booked out each evening from 6pm to 9pm with the club and other local groups using the facility for training. No admittance will be allowed during this time. We thank everyone for their co-operation.