Congratulations to Golden woman on big win in Tipperary Credit Union draw

Congratulations to Margaret

Congratulations to Margaret Tuohy , Knockroe Golden who was a recent winner in the Tippeary Credit Union Car/cash draw. Happy spending Margaret.

Golden/Kilfeacle GAA Lotto

Golden/Kilfeacle GAA Lotto - no winner of this weeks Jackpot. Congrats to James Gallagher winner of €200. Next jackpot €7,100. Tickets €2 or 3 for €5.

Tickets available from local resellers or online at locallotto.ie. Please support this local fundraiser.

Keep it Moving Challenge

What a successful 24 Hour keep it moving challenge was held over the May Bank Holiday weekend from 9am on Saturday, May 1 to 9am on Sunday May 2. The final donation total has been confirmed as €24,025 which is a wonderful achievement. Huge thanks to all who donated. Massive credit must go to the clubs of Golden/Kilfeacle GAA and Kilfeacle Rugby who coordinated this event.

Special mention to Shane Stapleton of Golden/Kilfeacle GAA and Shane Luby of Kilfeacle Rugby who were essential to the smooth running of this event. The five beneficiaries of this event are Golden/Kilfeacle GAA, Kilfeacle Rugby Club, Thomastown NS ASD classroom, Scoil Chormaic Cashel and Scoil Aonghusa Cashel.

They each received a total of €4,643.73.