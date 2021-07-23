Search our Archive

National Play Day at the Mill Family Resource Centre in Urlingford

The overall aim of this project was to promote a physical play day for the youths through an organised variety of sports

On Wednesday July 7 a group of 15 youths aged between 9 to 12 years old gathered together at the Mill Family Resource Centre, Urlingford for a National Play Day that was organised by Suzanne Cox, Project Manager at the Mill FRC.


The overall aim of this project was to promote a physical play day for the youths through an organised variety of sports, team games and fun activities.


This gave the young people an opportunity to express their unique individualism, learn the importance of teamwork, help them develop and improve their cognitive skills while having lots of fun together.


The sports and game activities provided on the morning were Soccer, Basketball, Crazy Golf, Bowling, Giant Jenga Games, Speed Agility Hoops, Ring Toss Garden Games, Balance Boards and Art Activities.


Everybody participated in the games all morning and afterwards the obstacle course that was set up for them provided great fun and enjoyment. Once all the activities were completed chicken, sausages, pizza and snacks were provided for all.

I feel that it is very important for young people to participate in physical activity, and outdoor sports in particular, because it can positively affect aspects of their personal development, such as self-esteem, goal-setting, and leadership, including improving peer-to-peer relationships. It is beneficial for their overall health & wellbeing and how they feel and express themselves emotionally.

It was really great to see the group of 15 youths enjoy their physical activity day at the Mill FRC.


The funders of the day was the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, supported by the Kilkenny County Council.

