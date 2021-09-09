Search

09/09/2021

Bennett leads Irish squad into Italian job

Bennett leads Irish squad into Italian job

Enda Treacy

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Sam Bennett will make his return to racing to lead the 22-strong Irish team at the UEC European Road Championships in Italy starting on Wednesday.

The Carrick-on-Suir sprint specialist, who missed the recent Tour de France through injury, will be hoping to regain some of his early-season form which saw him take seven victories.

The Elite Men’s Road Race will feature an opening 73km loop in the Valle dei Laghi which leads back to Piazza Duomo in Trento where the riders will complete 8 laps of the 13.2km circuit.

Bennett will be joined in the Elite Men’s Road Race by Ryan Mullen, Conn McDunphy and Matthew Taggart.

The course will begin at the MUSE, Trento Science Museum and will finish in Piazza Delle Donne Lavoratrici.

