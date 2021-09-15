Tipperary trio called up to Republic of Ireland Women's squad for historic occasion

Three Tipperary women have been drafted into the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team squad for the upcoming historic International against Australia next week.

Isibeal Atkinson, Aoibheann Clancy and Leanne Kiernan have proven to be too impressive for the Irish management team to ignore with their performances recently at club level.

Now playing with Celtic, Atkinson has made a positive start to the 2021 season, while Kiernan has started each of Liverpool's three League games since joining the club this past summer.

Former Thurles Presentation student and Wexford Youths midfielder Clancy, moves up from the Ireland Women's Under-19s following a fine season to date in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League and improvements made in WNT Home-Based training sessions.

The game also takes on added significance for the three Tipperary stars, as it will mark the first international since the Republic of Ireland women's and men's international teams agreed a deal with the FAI to receive equal pay.

The historic three-way agreement was concluded ahead of the September World Cup qualifiers for Stephen Kenny's senior men's side and Vera Pauw's senior women's team.

The trio earn call-ups after Éabha O'Mahony, Megan Connolly and Roma McLaughlin were ruled out for the International Friendly against Australia on Tuesday, September 21st.

Vera Pauw's players begin their camp on Tuesday, September 14th with training taking place at the FAI National Training Centre ahead of next week's game at Tallaght Stadium.