17/09/2021

Traffic calming measures met with criticism from locals

Locals have raised concerns about the installation of bollards in the village of Rosegreen.

The pillars are aimed at improving road safety by preventing large vehicles from parking outside the public house and filling station.

Council officials claim workers were prevented from installing the bollards earlier this week by locals opposed to the move.

The District Engineer says tractors and trucks are restricting the view of other vehicles which is a major safety issue.

However Councillor Michael Murphy says the business owners have issues with this.

“I know the District Engineer has genuine concerns about road safety and I suppose equally there are genuine concerns on the operators of those two establishments – understandable concerns – particularly about the impact that the erection of such bollards will have on their daily trade.

“What I’ve asked the engineer is to meet on site to have consultation with the owners to see can we find a compromise.”

That meeting was due to take place this week.

