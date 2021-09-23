Huge quantity of drugs seized by Gardaí across the county

There have been a number of drug seizures across Tipperary recently, with those arrested due before the courts in October.
Numerous suspected cannabis plants were seized in Roscrea and a woman arrested, while a search of a car in Clonmel resulted in the seizure of €1,750 worth of suspected cannabis and a male was arrested.
A number of suspected cannabis plants were seized in Roscrea and a woman arrested, and last weekend, Gardaí stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle in Tipp Town and seized two small bags of suspected cocaine and a small amount of tablets and one man was arrested.
There was also another drug seizure in Nenagh after a search was carried out by the Divisional Druga Unit with a estimated value of €5,000 worth of cannabis, and €4,500 worth of amphetamines recovered in the search.
A male was arrested following that search and detained at Nenagh Garda Station while a file is being prepared for the DPP on the matter.
