Cullinan to continue role as IFA President

Tim Cullinan has been returned unopposed as Irish Farmer's Association President for another two-year term.
The IFA's National Returning Officer Martin Stapleton has announced that nominations have closed for a range of positions including the IFA President and Deputy President.
The Toomevara man is the current sitting President and was the only nominee, and has been returned unopposed for a second term starting from January 2022.
Elsewhere, Cork farmer Harold Kingston was also returned unopposed as Munster Regional Chair for another two year term.
Iconic Media appoints new Managing Editor to the Tipperary Star
Noel Dundon has been working with the Tipperary Star for 27 years.
More News
An incredible amount of traffic accidents happen on the road in Mocklerstown, Clerihan, Cllr John Fitzgerald has stated
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.