25/09/2021

Cullinan to continue role as IFA President

Tim Cullinan has been returned unopposed as Irish Farmer's Association President for another two-year term.

The IFA's National Returning Officer Martin Stapleton has announced that nominations have closed for a range of positions including the IFA President and Deputy President.

The Toomevara man is the current sitting President and was the only nominee, and has been returned unopposed for a second term starting from January 2022.

Elsewhere, Cork farmer Harold Kingston was also returned unopposed as Munster Regional Chair for another two year term.

