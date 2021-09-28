WATCH: Bonnar delighted with high expectations

Recently appointed Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager was interviewed by TG4 while scouting his options during the SHC clash between Borris-Ileigh and Nenagh Eire Óg in Semple Stadium last Sunday. See video below
Tipperary Senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar was in Semple Stadium last weekend and he spoke to TG4 about becoming manager of the Premier.— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) September 28, 2021
pic.twitter.com/syGac61Wrm
