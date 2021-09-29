Search

29/09/2021

Anti-social behaviour a real problem for Tipp Town according to Councillor

Anti-social behaviour a real problem for Tipp Town according to Councillor

Reporter:

Reporter

Street drinking and anti-social behaviour have become a real issue in Tipperary Town, and could be clamped down on under new plans for the town.

Councillor Annemarie Ryan brought a motion forward at this week’s Municipal District meeting, calling for a review of the bye-laws and adoption of a zero tolerance policy.

She confessed that while they are trying to revive the town-centre, unregulated street drinking is having a detrimental effect on their efforts.

The problem is set to be raised at a meeting with the Gardaí in October and Cllr Ryan said that the bye-laws in Tipp Town are archaic and outdated.

She believes that Gardaí should have the power to confiscate what they believe to be alcohol in a public place, just as they do in Clonmel and she said that the bye-laws in Tipp Town need to be updated.

Success for Tipperary greyhound trainer at Kilkenny track

Hollyhill Sonny triumphs for Paraic Campion and Cork owner Ger Gubbins

Gardaí seize illegal fireworks in Clonmel

Older adults festival to be held in Tipperary in November

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media