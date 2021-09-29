Anti-social behaviour a real problem for Tipp Town according to Councillor

Street drinking and anti-social behaviour have become a real issue in Tipperary Town, and could be clamped down on under new plans for the town.
Councillor Annemarie Ryan brought a motion forward at this week’s Municipal District meeting, calling for a review of the bye-laws and adoption of a zero tolerance policy.
She confessed that while they are trying to revive the town-centre, unregulated street drinking is having a detrimental effect on their efforts.
The problem is set to be raised at a meeting with the Gardaí in October and Cllr Ryan said that the bye-laws in Tipp Town are archaic and outdated.
She believes that Gardaí should have the power to confiscate what they believe to be alcohol in a public place, just as they do in Clonmel and she said that the bye-laws in Tipp Town need to be updated.
