Tipperary club football fixtures - October 2nd & 3rd

The FBD Insurance Senior & Intermediate football championship group stages will reach their conclusions this weekend in a packed schedule of matches. See fixtures below article

In Group 1 of the SFC, Moyle Rovers have clinched top spot already, with Upperchurch and Aherlow facing off for seond position. Aherlow will be hoping for Moyle to take the foot off the gas as they take on the south men in their game, while Upperchurch face Cahir with the possibility of score difference coming into play.

Meanwhile, in Group 2 Kilsheelan-Kilcash are safely through as group winners with Moyne, Ballyporeen/Clonmel Og and Eire Og Annacarty all still in with a chance of qualifying on the final day. Moyne Templetuohy will face Ballyporeen/Og while Eire Og will be looking to topple Kilsheelan in the other game.

Commercials lead out Group 3 and have qualified top already, with the make up of second place coming down to a showdown between Arravale and Ardfinnan, who face off in a winner takes all contest.

Finally, Group 4 sees a very tight scenario, with JK Brackens, Loughmore Castleiney and Killenaule all going to the wire in the last round to see who makes the quarter-final as Loughmore face Rockwell Rovers with Brackens and Killenaule facing off.

Elsewhere, in the IFC, three-team Group 1 sees Grangemockler/Ballyneale play Clonmel Og with a chance to top the group ahead of Mullinahone, with Clonmel Og hoping to tie all teams on two points with a win, which would mean that score difference will decide the top two.

Meanwhile, in Group 2 Commmercials and Golden face off on three points with Fethard behind on two and with Fethard facing Loughmore, this group is wide open.

Galtee Rovers have sewn up top spot in Group 3, with Drom & Inch and Fr Sheehy's playing for second spot, as both our level on two points in second and third.

Group 4 will see Moyle Rovers and Clonoulty face off in another winner takes all clash at the weekend to see who joins JK Brackens in the quarter-finals, with the Templemore men facing facing Borrisokane already condemned to bottom spot.

Saturday October 2nd



FBD Insurance SFC

Ardfinnan V Arravale Rovers in Cahir 1:00

Aherlow V Upperchurch-Drombane in Dundrum 5:00

Cahir V Moyle Rovers in Clonmel Sportsfield 5:00

JK Brackens V Killenaule in Templetuohy 5:00

Loughmore/Castleiney V Rockwell Rovers in Holycross 5:00



FBD Insurance IFC

Clonmel Commercials V Golden/Kilfeacle in New Inn 2:00

Fethard V Loughmore/Castleiney in Littleton 2:00

County U/19 B Hurling Final Éire Og/Sean Treacys V Holycross/Ballycahill in Clonoulty 2:00

Sunday October 3rd



FBD Insurance SFC

Éire Og Annacarty/Donohill V Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Boherlahan 2:00

Ballyporeen/Clonmel Óg V Moyne/Templetuohy in Cashel 3:00

Clonmel Commercials V Moycarkey-Borris in Killenaule 5:00



FBD Insurance IFC

Cashel King Cormacs V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Golden 12:00

Drom & Inch V Fr Sheehys in New Inn 12:00

Borrisokane V JK Brackens in Moneygall 12:00

Clonmel Og V Grangemockler/Ballyneale in Fethard 5:00

Clonoulty/Rossmore V Moyle Rovers in Boherlahan 5:00