2021 Volunteer Awards open for candidates in Tipperary

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Volunteers in Sport Awards which are run by the Federation of Irish Sport.
The Federation is a not for profit representative body for 110 national governing bodies of sport and local sports partnerships and in association with EBS launched the 2021 Volunteer in Sports Awards earlier this month.
We are seeking the publics help to spread the word that nominations are now open for the 2021 Volunteer in Sport Awards to highlight the many fantastic and dynamic volunteers there are in so many of the clubs and sports around the county.
The awards see one overall winner per county and is a great chance to recognise the volunteer who has made a difference to your club and your community.
Nominate your volunteer hero today at www.volunteersinsport.ie and be in with a chance to win €1000 for your local sports club y simply nominating an outstanding volunteer.
Fiona Matthews, Applegreen Ireland MD, Seamus Stapleton, commercial director, Applegreen Ireland and Christy Vickers, Irish Youth Foundation, at the announcement of the funding
Any activity that boosts your mental wellbeing can be recorded and added to your personal and the collective tally
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.