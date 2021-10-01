Search

01/10/2021

2021 Volunteer Awards open for candidates in Tipperary

2021 Volunteer Awards open for candidates in Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Volunteers in Sport Awards which are run by the Federation of Irish Sport.

The Federation is a not for profit representative body for 110 national governing bodies of sport and local sports partnerships and in association with EBS launched the 2021 Volunteer in Sports Awards earlier this month.

We are seeking the publics help to spread the word that nominations are now open for the 2021 Volunteer in Sport Awards to highlight the many fantastic and dynamic volunteers there are in so many of the clubs and sports around the county.

The awards see one overall winner per county and is a great chance to recognise the volunteer who has made a difference to your club and your community.

Nominate your volunteer hero today at www.volunteersinsport.ie and be in with a chance to win €1000 for your local sports club y simply nominating an outstanding volunteer.

Nenagh man becomes first writer to win prestigious literary award

Irish Youth Foundation calls on community groups in Tipperary to submit proposals for funding

Fund encourages young people to re-engage with services and continue learning

Tipperary families challenged to tackle e-waste hoarding

11.6kg of e-waste was recycled per person in county Tipperary last year

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media