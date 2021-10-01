Search

01/10/2021

Nenagh man becomes first writer to win prestigious literary award

Nenagh man becomes first writer to win prestigious literary award

Reporter:

Reporter

Nenagh author Donal Ryan has added yet another honour to his list of achievements by winning a prestigious European prize for literature.

He has become the first Irish writer to win the 27th annual ‘Prix Jean Monnet for European Literature’ for the French translation of his work ‘From a Low and Quiet Sea’.

The book, which was published in 2018, has been chosen as the winner by a panel at the European Literature Festival in Cognac, with the President of the jury Gerard de Cortanze comparing Donal to acclaimed novelists William Faulkner and John McGahern.

Ryan first hit prominence back in 2012 for his debut novel The Spinning Heart which won several awards such as Newcomer of the Year and Book of the Year at the Irish Book Awards and this has led to him become an established name in the literary field, both at home and abroad.

He will receive his prize at the European Literature Festival in Cognac, France on November 20th of this year.

Tipperary club football fixtures - October 2nd & 3rd

Tipperary to benefit as green light given for 21 additional Irish Water projects

Aim is to promote growth in towns and villages

Minister for national drugs strategy welcomed to Clonmel and Cahir

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media