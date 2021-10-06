In this latest offering of the Wednesday Tipperary GAA Quiz, can you name the three top scorers for Tipperary in every All-Ireland final appearance since 1989? You have 3 minutes to enter all the correct answers!
Aidan O'Dwyer from Newtown, Drangan is travelling to Wales this weekend to compete in the WHEA European strongman championships
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.