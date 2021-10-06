Tipp rivals clash in second round of AIL

Nenagh Ormond and Cashel RFC will renew their age old rivalry as they clash in Round 2 of Division 2A of the All-Ireland League on Friday night in Spafield.
Having had a prequel to this fixture a few weeks ago in the Munster Challenge Cup, the teams will be looking to deliver better fare having waded through a turgid encounter that day, in a game Cashel just came through by a small margin.
Both teams got their campaigns off on a losing note in the first round and a win here will be important to start to build momentum.
Nenagh haven't beaten their Tipperary rival since January 2018 and they haven't pulled up trees in the fixture since with Cashel creating a monopoly on recent results, but there has always been an extra edge to this tie and it will be no different this time around.
Cashel V Nenagh Ormond, Friday September 8th @ 8:00
Aidan O'Dwyer from Newtown, Drangan is travelling to Wales this weekend to compete in the WHEA European strongman championships
