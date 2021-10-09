Treacys secure victory to send Burgess into relegation final

Sean Treacys 2-20
Burgess 1-16
Sean Treacys produced a top class effort to easily dismantle the challenge of Burgess in the Seamus O Riain semi-final in Templederry this afternoon.
Second half goals from Darragh Kennedy and the outstanding Jody Ryan was the big difference between the teams, and they had it easier than they expected as Burgess couldn't muster up enough of an attacking threat to ask question of a Sean Treacys back-line led brilliantly by Seanie Ryan Rodgers.
Burgess will now face into a relegation derby against Lorrha/Dorrha after the latter lost out to Newport in their semi-final in similarly comprehensive fashion against Newport on a 0-25 to 0-14 score line in Nenagh.
Greater firepower helps Arravale to the West u19 A football title against Knockavilla Kms
Midfielders Michael Lowry and Niall Sharpe were crucial to the victory
Mass at Killaloan cemetery, between Clonmel and Kilsheelan, will be celebrated on this Sunday morning
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.