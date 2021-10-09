Search

09/10/2021

Treacys secure victory to send Burgess into relegation final

Treacys secure victory to send Burgess into relegation final

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Sean Treacys 2-20

Burgess 1-16

Sean Treacys produced a top class effort to easily dismantle the challenge of Burgess in the Seamus O Riain semi-final in Templederry this afternoon. 

Second half goals from Darragh Kennedy and the outstanding Jody Ryan was the big difference between the teams, and they had it easier than they expected as Burgess couldn't muster up enough of an attacking threat to ask question of a Sean Treacys back-line led brilliantly by Seanie Ryan Rodgers.

Burgess will now face into a relegation derby against Lorrha/Dorrha after the latter lost out to Newport in their semi-final in similarly comprehensive fashion against Newport on a 0-25 to 0-14 score line in Nenagh.

