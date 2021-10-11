Draws made for club quarter-finals

The draws for the club hurling and football championships were made yesterday and have thrown up some fantastic draws.
The hurling fixtures will take place next weekend, while the football ties will be played the following weekend.
See the full list of fixtures below.
Dan Breen SHC
Thurles Sarsfields V Clonoulty/Rossmore
Borris-Ileigh V Mullinahone
Upperchurch-Drombane V Kiladangan
Loughmore/Castleiney V Kilruane MacDonaghs
Seamus O Riain Cup
Templederry Kenyons V Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Clonakenny V Cashel King Cormacs
Killenaule V Kiladangan 'B'
Thurles Sarsfields 'B' V St Mary's
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Moneygall V Ballingarry
Moyne/Templetuohy V Golden Kilfeacle
Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Ballinahinch
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Senior Football Championship
Moyle Rovers V Ballyporeen
Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Loughmore/Castleiney
Clonmel Commercials V Upperchurch-Drombane
JK Brackens V Ardfinnan
Intermediate Football Championship
Grangemockler/Ballyneale V Clonoulty/Rossmore
JK Brackens V Fethard
Galtee Rovers V Mullinahone
Golden Kilfeacle V Drom & Inch
Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements
May they rest in peace
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.