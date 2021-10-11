Search

11/10/2021

Draws made for club quarter-finals

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

The draws for the club hurling and football championships were made yesterday and have thrown up some fantastic draws.

The hurling fixtures will take place next weekend, while the football ties will be played the following weekend.

See the full list of fixtures below.

Dan Breen SHC

Thurles Sarsfields V Clonoulty/Rossmore

Borris-Ileigh V Mullinahone

Upperchurch-Drombane V Kiladangan

Loughmore/Castleiney V Kilruane MacDonaghs

Seamus O Riain Cup

Templederry Kenyons V Gortnahoe-Glengoole

Clonakenny V Cashel King Cormacs

Killenaule V Kiladangan 'B'

Thurles Sarsfields 'B' V St Mary's

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Moneygall V Ballingarry

Moyne/Templetuohy V Golden Kilfeacle

Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Ballinahinch

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

Senior Football Championship

Moyle Rovers V Ballyporeen

Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Loughmore/Castleiney

Clonmel Commercials V Upperchurch-Drombane

JK Brackens V Ardfinnan

Intermediate Football Championship

Grangemockler/Ballyneale V Clonoulty/Rossmore

JK Brackens V Fethard

Galtee Rovers V Mullinahone

Golden Kilfeacle V Drom & Inch

