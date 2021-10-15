Borris-ileigh march on after surviving a real battle against Mullinahone in a thriller at Semple Stadium

Borris-ileigh -------------------1-24



Mullinahone -------------------2-19



In a match high on entertainment and drama Borris-ileigh saw off the challenge of Mullinahone in the opening county senior hurling quarter final clash of the weekend.



This contest, a thriller under lights at Semple Stadium on Friday night, kicked off a bumper weekend of championship hurling.

It was a great start to the weekend with two teams serving up a thriller with a period of extra time needed to separate them after an absorbing battle.

Losing for either team after they both contributed massively to a fine spectacle was always going to be difficult to take and on a night which at times promised to yield a great return for Mullinnahone they were edged out in the end.

In the opening exchanges Borris were the classier looking team but Mullinahone dug in and their tenacious defending was a feature throughout the whole game.

Twice in that opening half they fought back from four point deficits and at the half time whistle they were ahead by a point, ten points to nine.

Boosted by a goal five minutes into the second half Mullinahone hurled superbly to open up a four point lead midway through the half. And they still held that advantage with just nine minutes left in the game and looked on course for victory.

However Borriis had other ideas.It looked like Borris had blown a gilt edged chance to reduce the deficit when a free they had won in front of goal was eventually given as a throw in after Kevin Maher was sent off for a high challenge.

From that throw in however Borris pounced for a goal taken with some style by Niall Kenny who blasted to the net to bring his team right back into the game with just a point between the teams.

Borris raced into a four point lead in the closing minutes and it looked like Mullinahone had ran out of steam until full forward Jack Shelly finished to the net when he found himself unmarked in front of goal.

In the fourth minute of injury time marksman Eoin Kelly converted another free to level the game and send it to extra time.

Two Eddie Ryan frees for Borris gave them the edge after the first period of extra time with Jack Shelly scoring a fine point from play for Mulllinahone.

Borris were a point up heading into the second period of extra time. Mullinahone missed a great opportunity for a goal with Eoin O’Dwyer kicking inches wide while up at the other end Borris also came close to sealing the win.

Mullinahone , through Michael Dunnne and a free from Eoin Kelly went a point up before Eddie Ryan with another free levelled the game with just three minutes left.

Borris finished the stronger scoring the last two points of the game , a free from Eddie Ryan and an excellent point from substitute from Thomas Fahy and the game was all over with Borris going through by a two point margin.

In the opening first half exchanges Borris were much the sharper team, their passing was crisper and at times they threatened to pull away.

Twice they went into four point leads but Mullinahone stayed with them through tenacious defending with Kevin Walzer and Kevin Shelly outstanding.

For most of the first half Mullinahone were defending but they handled the pressure well.Their delivery out of defence however was rushed and the Borris defenders were favourites to win most of those aimless clearances.

Mullinahone had much more success when they used a short passing movement up the field and they did their best hurling in the second quarter not only catching their opponents but passing them out by the half time break.

The south team had a purple patch around the twenty minute mark when they scored four without reply to leave matter at eight points apiece at twenty eight minutes.

That spell saw Eoin Kelly pick off three scores , one of which was an outstanding effort from inside his own half and the fourth came from Martin Kehoe.

Mullinahoen took a one point lead into the second half and hurled extremely well and were in a strong position until the game turned on that goal that came off the throw in in front of the Mullinahone goal.

That score gave Borris the momentum and they had the better of the exchanges in the period of extra time and finished the stronger team in the end.



Borrisileigh

James McCormack, Seamus Bourke,Ciaran Cowan, Liam Ryan, Sean McCormack, Dan McCormack, Ray McCormak, Brendan Maher, Kevin Maher, Nial Kenny, Jerry Kelly, Kieran Maher, Eddie Ryan, Conor Kenny, James Devaney.

Subs

Paddy Stapleton for Kieran Maher, Tommy Ryan for Sean McCormack , Thomas Fahy for James Devaney,Shane Kenny for Brendan Maher, Colm Boyle ( who came on in the period of extra time to make up the fifteen after Kevin Maher had been sent off in normal time)

Scorers

Eddie Ryan 0-10(8f’s),Niall Kenny 1-1,Kieran Maher 0-3, Jerry Kelly 0-2,Conor Kenny 0-2, James Devaney 0-2,Ray McCormack 0-1, Brendan Maher 0-1, Thomas Fahy 0-1,Kevin Maher 0-1

Mullinahone

Alen Walsh, Kevin Walzer, Paul Curran, Colin Shelly, Eanna Ryan, Eoin Fennelly, Alan Curran, Kevin Bolger, Sean Curran, Martin Kehoe, Mikey O' Shea, Eoin O' Dwyer , Eoin Kelly, Jack Shelly, Michael Dunne

Subs

Daire O Brien for Michael Dunne, Conor O Brien for Kevin Bolger,Michael dunne for Kevin Walzer, Kevin Bolger for Martin Kehoe, Kevin Walzer for Mikey O Shea.

Scorers

Eoin Kelly 0-11((8f’s.1,65)Jack Shelly 1-2,Martin Kehoe 1.2, Kevin Bolger 0-1,Sean Curran 0-1,Eoin O Dwyer 0-1, Michael Dunne O-1