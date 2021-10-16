Search

Browne score puts Cashel into O Riain semi-final

Enda Treacy

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Cashel King Cormacs 1-17

Clonakenny 1-16

A late winner from Ger Browne deep in injury time was the winning edge that gave Cashel King Cormacs a last gasp lead, as they sent Clonakenny crashing out of the Seamus O Riain Cup at the quarter-final stage in Nenagh earlier this afternoon.

The better team lost on the day here, as Cashel were largely outplayed throughout this game, and only for a barnstorming final ten minutes including injury time, they would have beaten as Clonakenny will be in complete shock in wondering how they lost this game.

But Cashel have that individual quality sprinkled around the team and they came up with the goods when it was needed most through Devon Ryan and Browne, who produced what was essentially an isolated moment of magic as the former All-Ireland winner was largely anonymous in the game.

Cashel now find themselves in the semi-finals as Clonakenny miss out.

