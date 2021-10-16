Six FAI Junior Cup games on in Tipperary on Sunday

Clonmel Town’s Davy Morrissey tries to get his shot away as James Walsh (Rosegreen Rangers) moves in to challenge in last Sunday’s Division 2 League game at Nijinsky Park, Rosegreen.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17
FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round
St Michael’s v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm M Jordan
Peake Villa v Cullen Lattin, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Rearcross v Cashel Town, 3pm
St Nicholas v Vee Rovers, 12pm M Duffy
Clonmel Town v Glengoole United, 12pm P Keane
Old Bridge v Two Mile Borris, 12pm J Lyons
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Cahir Park v Bansha Celtic, 12pm M Corrigan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v St Michael’s, 12pm G Burke
Wilderness Rovers v Tipperary Town, 3pm E Ryan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Galbally United v Mullinahone, 3pm M Duffy
Clonmel Town v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm P Keane
Cashel Town v Rosegreen Rangers, 12pm M Coady
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Killenaule Rovers v Burncourt Celtic, 12pm B O’Donoghue
Clerihan v Dualla, 3pm G Burke
Powerstown v Moyglass United, 12pm N Coughlan
Suirside v Bansha Celtic, 3pm N Coughlan
Two Mile Borris v Donohill and District, 3pm G Ward
