Templederry brush aside tame Gortnahoe

Templederry Kenyons 3-28

Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-15

Templederry Kenyons easily accounted for Gortnahoe-Glengoole earlier this afternoon with a blistering display of scoring proving to be far too much for their opposition in this Seamus O Riain quarter-final in Templetuohy.

Huge scores were tallied throughout the team but none more so than the impressive figures of Éanna Murray (0-11), Adrian Ryan (0-5) and Sean Ryan (0-5), who were all at their peak in an excellent display from the north men.

In all reality, the game was over as a contest at half-time with the Kenyons proving far too much for Gortnahoe, with only three wides in the half after taking a 2-16 to 1-10 lead at the break.

A last gasp goal from Darragh Maher put a slight sheen on the score-line for Gortnahoe, but they were brought firmly back down to earth here after impressing in the group stages.

This is a big statement from Templederry and when you consider that they started the match without key players in Christy Coughlan and Brian Stapleton, they are going to take beating from here as they look forward to the semi-final stages.