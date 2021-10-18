BREAKING: Peter Ryan resigns from Tipperary County Council

Fine Gael Tipperary County Councillor Peter Ryan has resigned from the local authority, citing a change in his personal circumstances as his reason for stepping away.

In a statement issued at lunchtime to tipperarylive.ie, the Paralympian cyclist said that he has informed the local authority of his decision and said that he is no longer in a position to commit to the role as public representative.

“Due to a change in circumstances, I am no longer able to commit the time which meeting the demands of the position entails. For this reason, I believe it is better to allow someone else take over and give this position the time and dedication it requires. Being a county councillor has been complex and demanding, but it has also been one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had. It is something I will always be grateful for and remember with pride. It has been a privilege to work as a public representative on behalf of my constituents," he said.

Cllr Ryan said that he will now take time out to decide where his future career lies and expressed his thanks to all the Fine Gael members, Tipperary County Council staff, his council colleagues, and everyone who has placed their trust and support in him during this period since his election to the local authority in 2019.

“I also wish to profoundly thank my family, friends, neighbours and all who put their faith in me and for the support I have received on numerous occasions since my 2019 election. I am eternally grateful. I want to wish all the best to my colleagues in the chamber and to the executives who have been working incredibly hard during these challenging times. I will continue to assist the people of Tipperary and ensure the projects I have started are seen through to fruition,” Cllr Ryan said.