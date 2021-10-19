Assault in Clonmel under investigation by Gardaí

Clonmel Gardaí are appealing for information after a man was hospitalised in a suspected assault in Clonmel on Monday afternoon last.
The man in his 20's is believed to have been assaulted by another man at around 12:15 near the Dungarvan Road roundabout, with the scuffle continuing across the road at the time.
The victim is understood to have suffered a suspected broken nose, as well as other cuts and bruises.
Any witnesses or people who noticed suspicious behaviour in the area at the time is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.
