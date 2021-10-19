Tipperary TD believes flu jab should be made free to all

Labour Party Leader Alan Kelly is urging the Government to introduce plans to offer the flu jab for free to the entire population this winter.

Tipperary TD Kelly says the move makes additional sense given the vaccination centre infrastructure already in place, and an €800 million under spend by the Department of Health this year.

There are growing concerns that the flu could create additional pressure on the hospital system as Covid-19 cases remain stubbornly high.

Deputy Kelly says that the requirement to pay for the jab is “doing a disservice” to the public.

“I believe the Government’s decision to not offer the flu vaccine to all citizens for free is doing a disservice to our people, particularly our frontline workers, while we are in the middle of the global Covid-19 pandemic, which will still be an issue during flu season.

“It’s not enough to just provide this vaccine free of charge to children and those in at-risk groups, this year of all years we must provide it to all citizens for free if we want to try minimise the damage on our Emergency Departments created in the past by the flu.”