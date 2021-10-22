Search

22/10/2021

Nenagh records highest number of Covid cases

The Nenagh Local Electoral Area has seen a greater spread of Covid-19 in the last fortnight in comparison to other parts of the county.

There were 161 new cases in the Nenagh area in the 14 days up until Monday, giving it a 14-day rate of 753 cases per 100,000 people.

No other Local Electoral Area has recorded more than 100 new cases in that timeframe, with Clonmel seeing 96 cases, and Cashel-Tipperary with 94.

Breakdown throughout county:

Nenagh: 161 (new cases) / 753 (cases per 100,000 people)
Cahir: 84 / 571
Newport: 76 / 465
Clonmel: 96 / 395
Cashel-Tipperary: 94 / 343
Carrick-on-Suir: 60 / 309
Thurles: 56 / 289
Roscrea-Templemore: 47 / 283

National rate: 343 cases per 100,000 people.

Councillor objects to regeneration scheme proposal to remove 30 parking spaces from Carrick-on-Suir's Main Street

Tipperary's Rachael Blackmore returns to racing at the weekend

The Killenaule lady was injured in a fall and has been out of action for some time

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 22

Rest in Peace

