Tipperary to benefit from €3.5 million funding announced for 189 outdoor projects across the country

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced €3.5 million in funding to support 189 outdoor projects across the country.

It is hoped the funding, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), 'will further enhance our unique natural amenities and support Rural Ireland as a destination for adventure tourism.'

Our Rural Future is the whole-of-government policy for rural Ireland for the period 2021-2025.

It is said to 'represent a new milestone in the approach to rural development policy for Ireland and adopts a more strategic, ambitious and holistic approach to investing in and maximizing opportunities for rural areas.'

Minister Humphreys said we are now seeing an unprecedented level of investment in our outdoor amenities, underpinned by the most ambitious Government policy for Rural Ireland.

“We will carry out upgrades to our mountain trails and forest walks so that we can further unlock the beauty of our rural countryside." she added.

The scheme will support the improvement of recreational amenities in Ireland, like mountain trails, forest walks, beaches, rivers, lakes, blueways, and greenways.

ORIS will provide funding in different measures and it will proceed as follows:

Measure 1: Small scale repair/development/promotion and marketing (up to €20,000 grant available)

Measure 2: Medium-scale upgrade and new trail/amenity development (up to €200,000 grant available)

Measure 3: Large-scale repair/upgrade and new strategic trail/amenity development (up to €500,000 grant available).

Minister Humphries is announcing the following projects today under Measure 1, and more projects under Measure 2 and 3 will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sligo – The Sligo Way: The creation of new trail links along The Sligo Way at Carrownagh: €20,000.

Mayo – Bohola Walking and Cycling Hub: The creation of 3 walking/cycling loops centred around the village of Bohola and surrounding countryside: €20,000

Kerry – Valentia Island Collums Cup Loop Walk: Develop an 8km Loop Walk on Valentia Island: €19,736.

Laois – Castletown Riverside Walk: Upgrade existing Castletown River Walkway. This project will create a new magical fairy trail for children which will include a picnic area, duck pond, and bug hotels: €20,000

Tipperary – Knockmealdown Trail: Upgrades to the Knockmealdown trail which runs from Newcastle to Ballyporeen: €20,000

Limerick – Adare River Walk Nature Trail: Development of new Nature Trail, along the existing riverside walk: €17,100

Louth - Annaloughan and Carlingford Loop: Upgrade to the walking trail in Cooley: €18,000

Cork – Kiskeam Walkway: Develop a 1.1 km walkway through an existing forest and link it with the existing walkways in Kiskeam Village: €20,000

Carlow - Tullow Kayaking Club: Improvements to the river access which will enhance the overall kayaking experience: €20,000.

Galway – Annaghdown Pier: Maintenance of the swimming area and the provision and maintenance of lifebuoys: €20,000

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD welcomes this announcement and is 'pleased it will help change the landscape of Ireland by creating improved and upgraded outdoor trails for recreation purposes.'

"Over the past two years we have seen increased usage of the great outdoors for recreational purposes by both visitors and local communities." added Minister Martin.

More details about Measure one can be found here