Novas Helped 66 Children in Tipperary Last Year

Housing charity Novas helped 66 children in their Tipperary service in 2020, according to a new report.

According to Chairperson Greg Maxwell, Covid-19 and the housing crisis created “a perfect storm.”

“Last year less people were homeless; that has now reversed, and more people are becoming homeless, especially families with children,” said Mr Maxwell.

Novas increased their one-off community services to families as a result of the crisis.

Those services include providing play and activity packs, food hampers, phone support and cooked meals.

According to the report, the Covid-19 restrictions hit families living in B&Bs particularly hard.

“With schools and childcare services closed and visits to extended family and friends prohibited, family units were confined to one bedroom for long periods of time. It was extraordinarily difficult.”

Novas assist people who experience or are at risk of homelessness.

They operate six services in Limerick, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Dublin.

According to the report, Novas assisted 1,136 children and 445 families across their services last year.

Novas says food poverty was a major problem for those accessing services in 2020.

“Food poverty was a significant issue for many, as breakfast and after school clubs were closed for children and street outreach and day services were closed for vulnerable adults.”

Last year marked 20 years for Novas as an organisation.