Witnesses sought after woman struck in face with firework

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a young woman was struck in the face by a firework overnight.



Shortly after midnight on Friday morning October 22, a firework struck a young woman who was sitting at a bus stop near the taxi rank at the top of Eyre Square.



It is understood that the firework had been launched from close to the Tourist Information Kiosk on Eyre Square which is situated across the street from where the injured party was sitting.



This young woman has suffered serious injury as a result of this incident and was removed from the scene by ambulance.



Gardaí ubelieve there was a large group of people in Eyre Square at the time and are now asking that any person who may have witnessed the incident make contact with the investigating team.



In particular Gardaí in Galway are appealing to anyone who may have video footage of the incident, either on mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam to make contact with them.



Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating Gardaí on 091-538000/ 091-538036 or the confidential line 1800 666 111.



An Garda Síochána reminds the public that the possession of fireworks without a licence is illegal and we continue to warn the public of the dangers of their unauthorised use.



Anyone who has information about those in possession of fireworks illegally is asked to make contact with their local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential line and to report such matters.

