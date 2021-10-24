Enthralling finish sees Durlas Óg claim U17 A County title

Durlas Óg 1-17

Holycross/Ballycahill 3-9

Durlas Óg completed the clean sweep of underage County titles with a smash and grab, come from behind victory against a dogged and hard working Holycross/Ballycahill side in Littleton earlier this afternoon.

Trailing 2-9 to 0-11 at the second half water break after goals from Jimmy Lahart and Pierce Briody, and with their opponents on top, the Thurles youngsters produced an emphatic response, with substitute Ronan O'Brien's goal two minutes after the restart breathing life into their challenge.

A late Jim Ryan penalty dragged the game back to two points deep into injury time, but there wasn't enough time for Holycross to get the winner, as a powerful last quarter seen Durlas Óg outscore their mid opponents 1-6 to 1-0 and claim victory.

Holycross came so close and will be sick having had the finishing line in sight after dragging Durlas Óg into a battle for three quarters of the game, with top performances from James Doyle, Tadhg Gould, and Robbie Ryan.

But the Durlas Óg conveyer belt continues to churn out class operators as Ciaran Purcell, Daniel Rossiter, Ronan O'Brien, and Jock Fogarty all impressing as they made it successive defeats of their neighbours in county finals after their U15 win last week.