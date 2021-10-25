Charming Moneygall fixer-upper lodge to go under the hammer

A charming, two-bedroom period lodge only a minute’s drive from the M7 motorway interchange at Moneygall will go to auction later this month.

Busherstown Lodge is in need of some renovation but has considerable potential to be a very fine home.

The 96 sq mts house will go to auction with Youbid.ie on October 27 with an advised minimum value of €80,000.

The property is very well located, around 2km from the centre of Moneygall village and all its amenities.

Via the M7, Busherstown Lodge is only 45 minutes to Limerick city, 10 minutes to Roscrea, 20 minutes to Nenagh and half-an-hour to either Portlaoise or Thurles.

The accommodation includes a kitchen / dining room, living room, two bedrooms, en suite and attic room.

This property benefits from timber, double-glazed windows, septic tank and a pitched slate roof.

Outside, there is a storage shed, rear vehicle access off the adjoining lane and a driveway to the front.